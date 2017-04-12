What to Watch on Thursday: Season ender for ‘Blacklist: Redemption’

The Blacklist: Redemption (10 p.m., NBC) – In the season finale, Scottie and Howard struggle for control of Halcyon and the dangerous technology tied to Whitehall. No official word from NBC, but this one is not likely to be renewed.
Also on tonight . . .
Trial & Error (8 p.m., NBC) – This usually airs on Tuesdays, so bonus! But just one episode tonight: Josh's defense suffers a major setback when Summer turns into a suspect, and Josh must decide how much he's willing to sacrifice to get Larry his freedom. The finale is next week.
Grey’s Anatomy (8 p.m., ABC) – Meredith and Nathan have to confront their feelings when they get stuck sitting next to each other on a plane.
The Great Indoors (8:30 p.m., CBS) – After Jack insults the magazine’s IT manager, the manger’s actions cause everyone on the staff to turn on each other.
Scandal (9 p.m., ABC) – With the truth of Frankie’s assassination revealed, Olivia wonders how different life would be if she, Mellie and Cyrus had never rigged Fitz’s presidential election.
