TV

April 14, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Friday: First season of ‘MacGyver’ ends on CBS

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

MacGyver (8 p.m., CBS) – In the Season 1 finale, Murdoc moves ahead with his plans for revenge against MacGyver by recruiting his former cellmate to infiltrate the Phoenix Complex and kill every agent inside. This has been renewed.

Rosewood (8 p.m., Fox) – Rosie, Villa and TMI investigate the murder of a small-town mayor, and Rosie wrestles with feelings of guilt.

First Dates (8 p.m., NBC) – A man shows up for his date having had a few drinks.

Cesar Millan’s Dog Nation (9 p.m., Nat Geo Wild) – Cesar Millan and his son Andre visit Philadelphia, where they work with a nonprofit that rescues dogs and trains them for the police force.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Buick: Big Game commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr

Buick: Big Game commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr 1:01

Buick: Big Game commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr
Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word 4:07

Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word
Molly's Kids 3:01

Molly's Kids

View More Video

Entertainment Videos