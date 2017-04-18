TV

April 18, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Tuesday: Jury has a verdict in ‘Trial & Error’ finale

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Trial & Error (10 p.m., NBC) – In the one-hour season finale, Josh takes a huge gamble and puts Larry on the stand. At 10:30, the trial ends and a verdict is announced. NBC has yet to renew this one, but fingers crossed.

Also on tonight

American Housewife (8:30 p.m., ABC) – All Anna-Kat wants for her birthday is to be able to walk to the library alone.

Frontline: Last Days of Solitary (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – The long-term effects of solitary confinement in prison and efforts to reduce its use.

Famous in Love (9 p.m., Freeform) – In his new series, a college student’s life changes forever when she attends an open casting call for the lead in a major Hollywood production.

Bull (9 p.m., CBS) – When Bull assists an attorney on trial for his fiance’s murder, he takes advantage of his client’s penchant for courtroom theatrics.

The Americans (10 p.m., FX) – Stan faces the consequences of overplaying his hand at the FBI.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Buick: Big Game commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr

Buick: Big Game commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr 1:01

Buick: Big Game commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr
Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word 4:07

Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word
Molly's Kids 3:01

Molly's Kids

View More Video

Entertainment Videos