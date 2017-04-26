What to Watch on Wednesday: Chief Burgle is on the case in ‘Fargo’

Fargo (10 p.m., FX) – Police chief Gloria Burgle deals with the aftermath of Ennis’ murder, while Ray and Nikki move on to their next plan.
Also on tonight . . .
Nature: Forest of the Lynx (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – The regeneration and transformation of the unmanaged forests of the Kalkalpen National Park in Austria.
blackish (9 p.m., ABC) – Two new episodes. First, Bow’s sister visits. At 9:30, Dre and Bow get sentimental as Zoey is accepted to colleges around the country.
Empire (9 p.m., Fox) – Lucious gets unexpected news from Cookie.
Gomorrah (10 p.m., Sundance) – In the Season 2 premiere of this series about a family criminal empire, Ciro and Conte join forces to establish a new alliance.
Lopez (10:30 p.m., TV Land) – George gets Hector a job at his country club, but he falls in with a bad crowd of rich kids.
