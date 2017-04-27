“Inside the FBI: New York” is a new documentary series that goes behind the scenes of the New York field office of the FBI.
“Inside the FBI: New York” is a new documentary series that goes behind the scenes of the New York field office of the FBI. USA / Universal
TV

What to Watch on Thursday: Dick Wolf goes ‘Inside the FBI: New York’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

April 27, 2017 6:00 AM

Inside the FBI: New York (10 p.m., USA) – This is a new Dick Wolf show that is not about Chicago. In fact, it’s a documentary series that goes behind the scenes of the New York field office of the FBI. The series begins with preparations to protect New York City during the holidays, not long after ISIS strikes in San Bernardino, California, and Paris. (In a nod to Wolf’s “Law & Order” franchise, “Inside the FBI” employs a sound similar to L&O’s “dunk-dunk” effect now and then – I could swear I heard it at the beginning.)

Also on tonight . . .

Superstore (8 p.m., NBC) – Things don’t go as planned on Cheyenne and Bo’s wedding day.

Scandal (9 p.m., ABC) – Olivia and her team feel defeated by Peus, and a threat to the White House changes everything.

Life in Pieces (9:30 p.m., CBS) – Colleen goes to Tim for help with an embarrassing ailment.

