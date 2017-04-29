What to Watch on Saturday: Samantha Bee holds alt-White House Correspondents Dinner

Not the White House Correspondents Dinner with Samantha Bee (10 p.m., TBS) – “Full Frontal’s” Samantha Bee hosts an alternative to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (which starts at 9 p.m. on CSPAN – Trump will not attend), which could be a whole lot more entertaining than the main event. Bee’s event happens at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. The show will stream on Twitter following the TBS premiere. A red carpet special starts at 9 p.m.
Also on tonight . . .
Training Day (8 p.m., CBS) – The SIS check out an eccentric, reclusive Hollywood producer when several of Holly’s call girls disappear.
My Cat From Hell (9 p.m., Animal Planet) – In the Season 8 premiere, Jackson Galaxy helps a cat who fears his tormentor (another cat) to the point that he lives inside a kitchen cabinet.
