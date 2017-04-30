What to Watch on Sunday: Season finale of ABC’s ‘American Crime’

American Crime (10 p.m., ABC) – In the Season 3 finale, Kimara advises Dustin to inform the police about Shae’s murder, and detectives investigate Clair and Nicholas.
Also on . . .
NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Matthew Griffin talks about “Hide.”
Madam Secretary (9 p.m., CBS) – Jay gets kidnapped in France, and Henry believes the doomsday cult is planning an attack in Israel.
Good Witch (9 p.m., Hallmark) – In the Season 3 premiere, the Middleton Merriwick plant is cut, dramatically impacting the Merriwick women.
The Leftovers (9 p.m., HBO) – Kevin wanders the Australian outback in an effort to save the world from apocalypse.
Veep (10:30 p.m., HBO) – Selina helps monitor the first free and democratic election in Soviet Georgia, and is reunited with an old friend.
