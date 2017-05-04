TV

May 04, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Thursday: Disaster looms on ‘Superstore’ season ender

By Brooke Cain

Superstore (8:30 p.m., NBC) – In the Season 2 finale, Glenn tries to figure out which employees he must lay off. Meanwhile, a tornado warning forces the staff into uncomfortable pairings, and Jonah struggles after his admission to Amy. This is renewed for a third season.

Also on tonight . . .

Grey’s Anatomy (8 p.m., ABC) – April and Andrew consult with a patient who has an inoperable heart tumor.

Mom (9 p.m., CBS) – Christy and Jill get a surprise when they take Emily to see her biological mother in rehab.

Riverdale (9 p.m., The CW) – Jughead reluctantly joins his friends in a quest for the truth.

The Catch (10 p.m., ABC) – The AVI team discover their working relationship with Margot isn’t as clean as they’d like.

