What to Watch on Friday: Bad guys target Danny in ‘Blue Blood’ season finale

Blue Bloods (10 p.m., CBS) – In the Season 7 finale, a Mexican drug cartel targets Danny when he intercepts a shipment of several million dollars. Meanwhile, Jamie goes after a serial killer who preys on the elderly.
Also on tonight . . .
RuPaul’s Drag Race (8 p.m., VH1) – The queens act in a ‘90s high school drama, directed by Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth.
Reign (9 p.m., The CW) – Mary and Darnley are at odds as their plan to seize England is put into action.
On Netflix – The second seasons of “The Last Kingdom” and “Sense8” land today, along with the first season of a new documentary “The Mars Generation,” about mankind’s future on Mars told through the eyes of teens who will be the first to go there.
