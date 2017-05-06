What to Watch on Sunday: Chris Pine and LCD Soundsystem on ‘SNL’

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) – Chris Pine (“Star Trek”) hosts, with musical guest LCD Soundsystem.
Also on tonight . . .
Deadly Sorority (8 p.m., Lifetime) – Best friends Samantha and Kristina go their separate ways when Kristina gets into the hottest sorority on campus. Then Kristina is murdered and Samantha becomes the next target of the campus killer.
The Son (9 p.m., AMC) – The McCulloughs deal with a tragedy.
My Cat From Hell (9 p.m., Animal Planet) – Jackson experiences his most vicious cat attack in years at the claws of a troubled cat named May.
Training Day (9 p.m., CBS) – The hunt for a suspected terrorist takes an emotional toll on Kyle, who is convinced that he encountered the suspect during his service in Afghanistan.
Chris Gethard: Career Suicide (10 p.m., HBO) – The comedian highlights his personal reflections in a one-man off-Broadway show taped at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York.
