May 08, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Monday: Season finale of ‘Superior Donuts,’ ‘Great Indoors’

By Brooke Cain

Superior Donuts (9 p.m., CBS) – In the season finale, Maya leaves her laptop open and the gang discovers she’s been studying them all year for her dissertation. Also tonight, season finales for “Kevin Can Wait” (8) and “The Great Indoors” (9:30).

Gotham (8 p.m., Fox) – Some of Gotham’s worst villains band together while Riddler continues his conquest of the city.

The Prison in Twelve Landscapes (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – Independent Lens looks at the places across the U.S. where prisons affect lives.

Better Call Saul (10 p.m., AMC) – Kim and Jimmy face off with an adversary, and Jimmy looks to Chuck’s past to secure his future.

Quantico (10 p.m., ABC) – After an impossible decision is made, a deluge of new proposals shines light on the collaborator’s plan.

