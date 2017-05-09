What to Watch on Tuesday: ‘Great News’ team gets trapped (and then sloshed)

Great News (9 p.m., NBC) – A huge snowstorm traps everyone in the building overnight, so Carol steals all the wine from the morning show. What could possibly go wrong? At 9:30, Chuck tries to compose a new theme song for the show.
Also on tonight . . .
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (8 p.m., Fox) – Holt asks the team members to be on their best behavior at the annual Cop-Con. Also, Amy vanishes hours before taking the sergeant exam.
Bull (9 p.m., CBS) – Bull agrees to consult on three cases for a criminal attorney in exchange for her help defending Benny, who is on trial for misconduct.
Frontline: Poverty, Politics and Profit (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – Billions of dollars are spent on housing the poor, yet few get the help they need.
The Americans (10 p.m., FX) – Paige’s snooping causes trouble. Again.
