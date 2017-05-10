TV

May 10, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Wednesday: Season finales for ‘blackish,’ ‘Criminal Minds,’ more

By Brooke Cain

blackish (9:30 p.m., ABC) – In the Season 3 finale, Bow gets a headache and stops by the OB/GYM, where she discovers she’s having pregnancy complications. Renewed.

Also on tonight . . .

Criminal Minds (9 p.m., CBS) – In the Season 12 finale, Morgan brings the BAU new information in the case against Mr. Scratch, a serial killer and escaped convict who has been wreaking havoc on the team. Renewed.

Empire (9 p.m., Fox) – Cookie takes matters into her own hangs when the Lyons suspect the Dubois family is to blame for their latest crisis.

Underground (10 p.m., WGN) – The road to freedom is paved in blood in the series finale.

Fargo (10 p.m., FX) – Emmit and Sy try to figure out what they’ve gotten themselves into, and Gloria learns more about Maurice.

