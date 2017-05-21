What to Watch on Sunday: Are you ready for Showtime’s ‘Twin Peaks’ revival?

Twin Peaks: The Return (9 p.m., Showtime) – The beloved ’90s series returns with parts 1 and 2 of a new 18-part limited series that picks up 25 years after Laura Palmer’s murder. (If you’ve never seen it, you can stream the show’s original two seasons on sho.com.) It was written and executive produced by series creators David Lynch and Mark Frost and the whole thing is directed by Lynch. The cast is huge. Original series stars Kyle MacLachlyn (Agent Dale Cooper), Sheryl Lee (Laura Palmer) and Sherilyn Fenn (Audrey Horne) are back (Lara Flynn Boyle? Nope). Also set to return are Mädchen Amick, Catherine Coulson, David Duchovny, Michael Horse, Dana Ashbrook, Miguel Ferrer, Ray Wise, Grace Zabriskie, Peggy Lipton and Everett McGill. New additions to the cast include Naomi Watts, Amanda Seyfried, Ashley Judd, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Laura Dern, Ernie Hudson, Michael Cera, Trent Reznor, Jessica Szohr, Jane Levy, Richard Chamberlain, Robert Knepper, Jim Belushi, Tom Sizemore, Ethan Suplee, Balthazar Getty, Bailey Chase, David Koechner and Larry Clarke.
NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – John Claude Bemis talks about “Out of Abaton: The Wooden Prince.”
Billboard Music Awards (8 p.m., ABC) – Performances include Bruno Mars, Drake, Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Cher.
The Simpsons (8 p.m., Fox) – Season 28 ends with Homer’s court case deciding a dog’s life is more valuable than a human’s. Also finales for “Making History” and “Family Guy.”
Call the Midwife (8 p.m., UNC-TV) - In the Season 6 finale, an unexpected event leads to a hasty wedding.
Madam Secretary (9 p.m., CBS) – In the Season 3 finale, Elizabeth seeks NATO’s support against Russia.
Elementary (10 p.m., CBS) – In the Season 5 finale, a gang war erupts in New York.
