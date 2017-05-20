What to Watch on Saturday: Robert De Niro as Bernie Madoff in HBO’s ‘Wizard of Lies’

The Wizard of Lies (8 p.m., HBO) – In this original movie, Robert De Niro stars as Bernie Madoff, a financier who made headlines around the world in 2008 when he was arrested for perpetrating perhaps the biggest fraud in U.S. history. Michelle Pfeiffer is Ruth Madoff.
Training Day (9 p.m., CBS) – In the finale, Kyle, Tommy and Rebecca must rescue Frank when he goes on a rogue mission to Mexico to locate intel linked to the murder of Kyle’s father. Bill Paxton’s death essentially assures this is canceled.
The Son (9 p.m., AMC) – Prairie Flower is torn between love and duty., and Pete grows closer to Maria.
My Cat From Hell (9 p.m., Animal Planet) – Jackson helps a couple whose three cats fight so much they moved into a larger house just to give them extra space to be apart.
Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hosts the Season 42 finale, and Katy Perry performs.
Comments