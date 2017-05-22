What to Watch on Monday: CBS explores Princess Diana’s legacy

Princess Diana: Her Life, Her Death, The Truth (8 p.m., CBS) – A special exploring the legacy of Princess Diana 20 years after her tragic death in Paris.
Supergirl (8 p.m., The CW) – In the Season 2 finale, Supergirl challenges Rhea to a battle to save National City. Renewed.
Jane the Virgin (9 p.m., The CW) – Shocking news threatens to put Rogelio and Xo’s wedding ceremony on hold in the Season 3 finale. Renewed.
The Bachelorette (9 p.m., ABC) – New bachelorette Rachel meets the bachelors and selects 23 to move forward.
Running Wild with Bear Grylls (10 p.m., NBC) - Actor Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) joins Bear high in the mountains of Colorado, where they battle plummeting temps while descending sheer rock face and rappel down a waterfall.
They Call Us Monsters (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this Independent Lens documentary, three young offenders in the Compound, a facility housing the most violent juvenile offenders in Los Angeles, face adult sentences for their crimes.
