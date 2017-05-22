In a file photo from Sept. 5, 1997, Prince Charles, right, accompanies his sons Prince William, left and Prince Harry after they arrived at Kensington Palace to view tributes left in memory of their mother, Princess Diana.
May 22, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Monday: CBS explores Princess Diana’s legacy

By Brooke Cain

Princess Diana: Her Life, Her Death, The Truth (8 p.m., CBS) – A special exploring the legacy of Princess Diana 20 years after her tragic death in Paris.

Supergirl (8 p.m., The CW) – In the Season 2 finale, Supergirl challenges Rhea to a battle to save National City. Renewed.

Jane the Virgin (9 p.m., The CW) – Shocking news threatens to put Rogelio and Xo’s wedding ceremony on hold in the Season 3 finale. Renewed.

The Bachelorette (9 p.m., ABC) – New bachelorette Rachel meets the bachelors and selects 23 to move forward.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (10 p.m., NBC) - Actor Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) joins Bear high in the mountains of Colorado, where they battle plummeting temps while descending sheer rock face and rappel down a waterfall.

They Call Us Monsters (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this Independent Lens documentary, three young offenders in the Compound, a facility housing the most violent juvenile offenders in Los Angeles, face adult sentences for their crimes.

