Media mogul Jerry Perenchio dies in LA at 86

FILE - In this 1973 file photo, Jerry Perenchio, chief executive and controlling stockholder of Univision Communications Inc., is seen in Houston. Perenchio, a billionaire media mogul who helped produce hit TV shows and sporting events and turned Univision into a major Spanish-language network, has died. He was 86. His wife, Margaret, says Perenchio died Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at his Los Angeles home from lung cancer. AP Photo, File)