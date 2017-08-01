TV

Carol Burnett to ask kids to solve adult problems on Netflix

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 12:18 AM

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.

Carol Burnett is counting on the honesty of children to bring laughs to a new Netflix series.

The comedian will debut a half-hour unscripted comedy called "A Little Help with Carol Burnett" in 2018. In each episode, both celebrities and everyday people appeal to a panel of kids ranging in ages from 4 to 8 for advice about their problems.

The show will be taped in front of a live audience.

Burnett is the latest of a host of comedians who've signed up with Netflix. Chelsea Handler has a talk show on the streaming site. It also features stand-up specials from comics including Tracy Morgan and Sarah Silverman. Ellen DeGeneres recently announced she will tape her first comedy special in 15 years for the site.

