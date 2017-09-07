FANTASY PLAYS: Start, sit and set your lineup for Week 1

FILE - This July 27, 2013 file photo shows Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald, left, and Carson Palmer talking with with coach Bruce Arians during NFL football training camp in Glendale, Ariz. Maybe this is the last go-round for the aging Arizona Cardinals trio of Arians, Palmer and Fitzgerald. At least one of them might call it quits after this season. If it’s their last year together, they are convinced they are part of a team that has the talent to contend. The Arizona Republic via AP, file David Kadlubowski