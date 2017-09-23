Lions confirm they signed Caldwell to extension months ago

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell shakes hands with defensive end Giorgio Newberry 64) before the team's preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Lions confirmed Saturday they signed Caldwell to a multiyear deal months ago. Caldwell has a 29-21 record in Detroit over three-plus seasons. He is 0-2 in the playoffs with a franchise that has won only one playoff game in six decades.