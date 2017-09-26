TV

Nielsen's top programs for Sept. 18-24

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 4:34 PM

NEW YORK

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Sept. 18-24. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Oakland at Washington, NBC, 17.48 million.

2. "America's Got Talent" (Wednesday), NBC, 15.64 million.

3. "60 Minutes," CBS, 14.83 million.

4. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 14.7 million.

5. "Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick," NBC, 13.78 million.

6. NFL Football: Detroit at N.Y. Giants, ESPN, 12.29 million.

7. "Dancing With the Stars," ABC, 10.72 million.

8. "Football Night in America, Part 3," NBC, 10.62 million.

9. "Star Trek: Discovery," CBS, 9.49 million.

10. NFL Football: L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, NFLN, 7.46 million.

11. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 7.16 million.

12. "Big Brother" (Wednesday), CBS, 6.72 million.

13. "NCIS," CBS, 6.6 million.

14. "The Big Bang Theory" (Thursday, 9 p.m.), CBS, 6.1 million.

15. "The Big Bang Theory" (Monday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 5.97 million.

16. "American Ninja Warrior," NBC, 5.959 million.

17. "Mom," CBS, 5.957 million.

18. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 5.65 million.

19. "Bull," CBS, 5.55 million.

20. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 5.29 million.

