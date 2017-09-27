NFL's Amazon deal could be test for more streaming games

FILE - This Sept. 29, 2014, file photo shows the Amazon Fire TV, a product for streaming popular video services, apps and games in high-definition, in Decatur, Ga. Amazon begins its foray into live streaming of NFL games Thursday night, Sept. 28, 2017, when the company will air the game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers on its Prime Video service as another option to the traditional broadcasts on CBS and the NFL Network. Ron Harris, File AP Photo