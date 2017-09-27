Q&A: Former Panther on coming out as gay, breaking out on ‘The Voice,’ and bowing out of anthems

Esera Tuaolo on being a role model to viewers of “The Voice”: “I think role models should be people that are in your life, that you see every single day – your parents, or your uncle, your aunt, your brother, your sister. I think those should be your role models. For me, I’m just doing a thing that I’m passionate about. So I’d prefer to be called a servant, someone who’s serving the community and society and trying to make it a better place.” NBC Paul Drinkwater/NBC