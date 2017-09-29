Former WSOC news anchor’s water broke while she was live on air. But hey – no big deal.

Former WSOC (Channel 9) anchor Natalie Pasquarella is used to breaking big stories on the air, but on Tuesday night she was sitting at the news desk for WNBC in New York City when something else broke: her water.
While bantering with on News 4 New York at 11 about Twitter’s new character limit near the end of the show, Pasquarella let out an uneasy laugh that many viewers probably didn’t even notice; the 11 o’clock news team replayed the clip on Wednesday night’s newscast and revealed that the 35-year-old first-time mom had gone into labor at that very moment.
“That little giggle, that laugh, was the moment when Natalie’s water broke, live on this set, live on-air,” her co-anchor said.
According to WNBC, the former Charlottean remained calm, cool and collected at the anchor desk until they were off the air, then told her colleagues what exactly was happening. An executive producer and others at 30 Rockefeller Plaza helped get her to a hospital, WNBC reported, where she met her husband, Jamin.
Thirteen hours later, Pasquarella gave birth to a baby boy – Jamin James Pastore, who weighed in at 5 pounds and 6 ounces as an early arrival.
A beautiful blessing decided to make his entrance early! Thankful for all of the well wishes. Our hearts are full! https://t.co/z7cFuqu96P pic.twitter.com/ehGmVGfJw8— Natalie Pasquarella (@Natalie4NY) September 29, 2017
Pasquarella left Charlotte in 2015, after spending seven years with WSOC, to become a weekend anchor and a weekday reporter at the NBC flagship station in New York City, the nation’s top media market. She currently co-anchors the 4, 6 and 11 p.m. weekday broadcasts at WNBC.
A native of Ohio, she studied journalism at Kent State University, spending one summer interning at NY1, a cable TV news channel based in New York.
In Charlotte, Pasquarella started on the morning show in 2008, moving up to the 10 p.m. broadcast two years later. That newscast soon overtook WCCB’s (Channel 18) lead in the time slot. In 2011, she was sent to Washington to interview President Barack Obama on local-international trade issues. She also did investigative series on human trafficking and the rise of black tar heroin in Charlotte.
Pasquarella and her husband have been together since 2007, and were married on May 25, 2014.
Janes: 704-358-5897;
Twitter: @theodenjanes
