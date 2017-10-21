Fox renewed O'Reilly contract despite knowing of allegations

FILE - This Oct. 1, 2015 file photo shows Bill O'Reilly of the Fox News Channel program "The O'Reilly Factor" in New York. The Fox News Channel says the company knew a news analyst planned to file a sexual harassment lawsuit against O'Reilly when it renewed the popular personality's contract in February 2017. The New York Times reported Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, the company renewed the TV host's contract after he reached a $32 million settlement with the analyst. Richard Drew, File AP Photo