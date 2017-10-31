Bode Miller heading back to Olympics, as analyst for NBC

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 2, 2015, file photo, USA men's ski team member Bode Miller participates in a news conference at the alpine skiing world championships, in Beaver Creek, Colo. Bode Miller is heading back to the Olympics. This time, he'll be calling the action from the TV booth. The six-time Olympic medalist, and only American to compete in Alpine skiing at five Winter Games, will work for NBC as an analyst alongside Dan Hicks at the Pyeongchang Games next February. Brennan Linsley, File AP Photo