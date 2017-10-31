TV

Nielsen's top programs for Oct. 23-29

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 4:57 PM

NEW YORK

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Oct. 23-29. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. World Series, Game 5: L.A. Dodgers at Houston, Fox, 18.94 million.

2. World Series, Game 3: L.A. Dodgers at Houston, Fox, 15.68 million.

3. World Series, Game 2: Houston at L.A. Dodgers, Fox, 15.5 million.

4. World Series, Game 4: L.A. Dodgers at Houston, Fox, 15.4 million.

5. World Series, Game 1: Houston at L.A. Dodgers, Fox, 14.98 million.

6. "World Series Game 5 Pregame," Fox, 14.16 million.

7. NFL Football: Pittsburgh at Detroit, NBC, 13.86 million.

8. "The OT," Fox, 13.6 million.

9. "NCIS," CBS, 13.3 million.

10. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 13.21 million.

11. NFL Football: Washington at Philadelphia, ESPN, 11.75 million.

12. NFL Football: Miami at Baltimore, CBS, 11.37 million.

13. "60 Minutes," CBS, 11.27 million.

14. "Bull," CBS, 10.7 million.

15. "This is Us," NBC, 10.6 million.

16. "The Good Doctor," ABC, 10.39 million.

17. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 10.1 million.

18. "Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick," NBC, 9.75 million.

19. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 9.66 million.

20. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 9.52 million.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Buick: Big Game commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr

    Buick's 2017 Super Bowl 51 commercial

Buick: Big Game commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr

Buick: Big Game commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr 1:01

Buick: Big Game commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr
Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word 4:07

Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word
Molly's Kids 3:01

Molly's Kids

View More Video