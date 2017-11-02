The Houston Astros celebrate after Game 7 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Astros won 5-1 to win the series 4-3.
TV audience for Astros-Dodgers down from Cubs-Indians

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 6:43 PM

The Houston Astros' seven-game World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers averaged 18.9 million viewers on Fox, down 19 percent from the 23.4 million average for the Chicago Cubs' seven-game victory over Cleveland last year for their first title since 1908.

The total audience on Fox's three outlets averaged 19.56 million, the network said Thursday. That included an average of 476,000 viewers on Fox Deportes, up 34 percent from 355,000 last year, and a digital audience average of 183,000 on Fox Sports Go, an increase of 4 percent.

Viewers on Fox were up 37 percent from San Francisco's seven-game win over Kansas City in 2014, which averaged 13.8 million on Fox.

This year's Series averaged a 10.7 rating and 20 share, down from a 13.1/23 last year.

