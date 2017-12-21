Wednesday's Sports in Brief

GYMNASTICS
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney was forced to sign a confidential settlement with the group that trains U.S. Olympic gymnasts to keep allegations that she was sexually abused by team doctor Larry Nassar a secret, according to a lawsuit.
Maroney, who won a team gold and an individual silver on vault as part of the "Fierce Five" U.S. women's team at the 2012 Olympics in London, said Nassar's abuse started in her early teens and continued for the rest of her competitive career.
After suffering sexual abuse and "years of psychological trauma," Maroney reached a settlement with USA Gymnastics in December 2016, but the terms of the agreement weren't disclosed in court papers. Her lawsuit seeks to invalidate parts of the settlement, arguing it violated California law and that USA Gymnastics "had a plan to keep the sexual abuse of Nassar quiet."
Maroney, who is now 22 years old, said in a Twitter post in October that the abuse started when she was 13 and attending a U.S. national team training camp in Houston. Nassar told her at the time that she was receiving "medically necessary treatment he had been performing on patients for over 30 years," she said at the time.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The relevance of the traditional National Signing Day in early February may have just taken a major hit.
Under a policy that took effect this year, high school seniors could sign letters of intent during an early signing period that began Wednesday and runs through Friday. The vast majority decided they didn't want to wait to pick their schools: Of the nation's top 25 prospects as determined by a composite ranking from 247Sports only a handful are delaying their decisions to February.
The early signing period has drawn mixed reviews from coaches.
Proponents say it allows prospects to finish the college selection process early. It also enables coaching staffs to spend January and February focusing on unsigned prospects rather than worrying about their entire class. But it also forces coaches to concentrate more on recruiting when many are also preparing for postseason games.
New coaches faced particular challenges as they had little time to establish rapport with recruits before the December signing period.
SPORTS MEDIA
NEW YORK (AP) — NFL Network executive David Eaton has resigned amid complaints about a hostile work environment for female employees — and a history of sexually explicit conversations on Twitter.
As the vice president and executive editor of NFL Media, the 53-year-old Eaton was in charge of news operations at the television channel and NFL.com.
"Last night David Eaton tendered his resignation from NFL Media effective immediately," the network said in a statement.
Deadspin first reported Eaton's Twitter history and resignation.
According to screen shots of his account reviewed by The New York Times, the newspaper said Eaton engaged in sexually explicit conversations with accounts that belonged to adult-film actresses, as well as accounts in which users identified themselves as prostitutes and paid escorts.
NFL Network suspended analysts Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans last week, pending an investigation into claims of sexual harassment and assault made by a former wardrobe stylist. Eaton's Twitter account was deleted a day later.
TENNIS
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — No charges will be filed against tennis star Venus Williams or the other driver for a crash in June that fatally injured the other driver's husband, police said.
The Palm Beach Gardens police report said an unidentified third vehicle illegally cut off Williams as she tried to cross a busy six-lane highway near her home, setting off a chain of events that ended with a sedan driven by Linda Barson, 68, slamming into the passenger side of Williams' SUV.
Barson's 78-year-old husband, Jerome, died 13 days after the June 9 crash and she suffered a broken arm and other injuries. Williams, 38, was not hurt. Jerome Barson's estate had filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Williams, seeking unspecified damages.
BASEBALL
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria expects to win immediately with the San Francisco Giants, whose run of success in even years is well documented — and the club's new third baseman knows all about that.
The Giants' brass realizes adding Longoria to the lineup and an already-talented infield gives San Francisco a far better chance of bouncing back from a surprising last-place season in the NL West.
An offense-producing third baseman the Giants sought this winter, Longoria was traded from Tampa Bay on Wednesday for outfielder Denard Span, star infield prospect Christian Arroyo and two minor league pitchers.
The position had been a priority for San Francisco, and Longoria's durability means so much, too. He has played at least 156 games in each of the past five years, all 162 in 2014, and also hit 20 or more homers in each of those five seasons.
PRO BASKETBALL
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's state-run news agency says prosecutors are seeking more than four years in prison for NBA player Enes Kanter on charges of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Anadolu Agency says an indictment prepared by the Istanbul chief prosecutor's office accuses the New York Knicks player of insulting the president in a series of tweets he posted in May and June 2016.
Kanter said he wasn't concerned and continued his criticisms of Erdogan, saying, "That dude is a maniac."
"That stuff really don't bother me because I'm used to it," Kanter said after the Knicks practiced Wednesday in New York.
Kanter cannot return to Turkey because his passport has been canceled. He would be tried in absentia.
The player is a vocal supporter of Fethullah Gulen, the U.S.-based cleric blamed by Turkey for last year's failed military coup.
