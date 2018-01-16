Earnhardt Jr. to help NBC Sports at Super Bowl and Olympics

FILE - In this April 25, 2017, file photo, Dale Earnhardt Jr., right, talks with a fan after a news conference at Hendrick Motorsports in Concord, N.C. Earnhardt Jr. barely had time to ease into retirement before NBC Sports gave him a full workload. Earnhardt will be part of the network's pregame show before the Super Bowl, then head to South Korea for NBC Sports' coverage of next month's Olympics. Chuck Burton, File AP Photo