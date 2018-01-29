Home remodeling personality faces child sex assault charge

A TV personality who has appeared on home remodeling reality shows is facing charges he molested a child.
Christopher Dionne of Old Lyme turned himself in to police Monday to face charges of 4th-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.
Police say the 36-year-old Dionne, who appeared on HGTV's pilot of the show "Family Flip" and a yet-to-be-aired A&E show called "House Rescue" is accused of touching the chest of a 10-year-old girl who was sleeping over after a birthday party for her friend.
According to an arrest warrant, he's also accused of taking pictures of her chest and asking if she wanted to see his penis.
Dionne told investigators the girl put her hand on his stomach and began rubbing. He said he told her it was inappropriate.
A&E says that in light of the allegations, it has suspended production of "House Rescue."
Dionne could not be reached for comment Monday night. He has an unlisted phone number.
