More Videos

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen on his upcoming cameo in the Fox broadcast booth. 0:52

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen on his upcoming cameo in the Fox broadcast booth.

Pause
Buick: Big Game commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr 1:01

Buick: Big Game commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr

Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word 4:07

Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

Molly's Kids 3:01

Molly's Kids

Remembering Robert D. Raiford during his retirement from the 'John Boy & Billy' radio show 3:01

Remembering Robert D. Raiford during his retirement from the "John Boy & Billy" radio show

'All in with Cam Newton' extended trailer 2:05

'All in with Cam Newton' extended trailer

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

Willie Nelson honored at Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert 0:52

Willie Nelson honored at Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert

Former Gamecock Alshon Jeffery on the ‘Clemson’ play in Super Bowl 0:28

Former Gamecock Alshon Jeffery on the ‘Clemson’ play in Super Bowl

From Gamecocks to Super Bowl: Alshon Jeffery is a champion 0:48

From Gamecocks to Super Bowl: Alshon Jeffery is a champion

Photos from Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show

AP Photos
Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

Media Scene

Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

WARNING: Video contains graphic language. A Virginia man was arrested after a street confrontation in Charleston in which racial slurs were directed at Steve Crump, a veteran WBTV (Channel 3) reporter and maker of award-winning civil rights documentaries.

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

TV

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

All the presidents since Reagan have attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner each year of their presidency - but some are much better at comedy than others. Political Editor - and former president of the White House Correspondents' Association - Steve "Buzz" Thomma lets us in on which Bush was funnier, if presidents get better or worse with age, and which First Lady stole the show from her husband.