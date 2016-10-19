Photos from Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show

WARNING: Video contains graphic language. A Virginia man was arrested after a street confrontation in Charleston in which racial slurs were directed at Steve Crump, a veteran WBTV (Channel 3) reporter and maker of award-winning civil rights documentaries.
"All in with Cam Newton," hosted by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, pairs kids with unique mentors who lend their expertise in a variety of fields, like gymnastics, animation, basketball and even local city government.
All the presidents since Reagan have attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner each year of their presidency - but some are much better at comedy than others. Political Editor - and former president of the White House Correspondents' Association - Steve "Buzz" Thomma lets us in on which Bush was funnier, if presidents get better or worse with age, and which First Lady stole the show from her husband.