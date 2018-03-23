When will Charlotte area's 'American Idol,' 'The Voice' hopefuls be back on TV again?

It continues to be a good month for locals on network television's most popular reality singing competitions.
Both Shannon O'Hara — the 17-year-old home-schooled high schooler from Mooresville who says if a music career doesn't work out "I'll just be poor" — and Johnny White — the 19-year-old Hickory native who went into foster care at 7 and was adopted at 9 — will be featured on Monday night's episode of "American Idol." (They separately made their debuts on the ABC show last Sunday, with Savannah auditions that earned them "golden tickets" from the celebrity judging panel.)
"American Idol" will first finish up visits to audition cities at 8 p.m. Sunday, then the show's infamous "Hollywood Week" begins at 8 p.m. Monday, when O'Hara, White and others will vie for a shot at advancing further in the competition. Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie ultimately get to decide who moves on.
Meanwhile, viewers of NBC's "The Voice" on Tuesday night got to see Charlotte's Jaron Strom advance after his coach, Blake Shelton, gave Strom the head-to-head win over Bransen Ireland in the second night of the show's battle rounds.
"This song is definitely more in Bransen's zone — it's a country song," Shelton said Tuesday night, when the singers duetted on Jon Pardi's "Head Over Boots." "But Jaron has the ability to step up to the plate, and I appreciate that kind of work ethic."
A representative for "The Voice" wasn't able to say when Strom will appear on the show again, but it next airs at 8 p.m. Monday night — opposite "American Idol."
By the way, if you're wondering how "The Voice" is doing in its own head-to-head battle against "Idol" in the ratings, the answer is: Very well. This past Monday night, "The Voice" attracted 10.7 million viewers to "Idol's" 7.7 million.
According to this Radar Online story, "Idol" executives are panicked over the show's lower-than-hoped-for ratings and are placing blame on the fact that its host, Ryan Seacrest, has been plagued by sexual harassment allegations...
Comments