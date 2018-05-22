ABC poised to bring its final Indy 500 to fans

In this May 19, 2014, photo, motorsports announcer Paul Page is shown at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Ind. The old television broadcast booth at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was situated on the roof over the front straightaway, set back just enough that Paul Page remembers being able to see the start-finish line only if he pressed one eye to the glass. Still, it was a great vantage point to see one of the greatest finishes in Indy 500 history. (The Indianapolis Star via AP)