Three big Charlotte stations – WBT, WFNZ and WLNK – get new owners

In a deal that reorders the Charlotte radio landscape, WBT-AM (1110) – Charlotte’s first radio station and one of the first licensed broadcasters in the nation – will be sold for the third time in eight years.
Philadelphia-based Entercom Communications announced Tuesday it had reached agreement with Beasley Broadcast group to acquire WBT, its sister station WLNK-FM (“Link” 107.9) and the city’s leading sports station, WFNZ-AM (“Fan” 610), for $24 million in cash.
Beasley bought WBT and WLNK as part of the purchase of the Braintree, Mass.-based Greater Media, which has major radio stations in Boston, Philadelphia and Detroit as part of a $240 million acquisition announced this year.
Because of federal radio ownership limits, Beasley decided to sell WBT and WLNK and keep intact most of the rest of its Charlotte portfolio, which includes top stations WSOC-FM (103.7) and WPEG-FM (“Power 98” 97.9).
By adding WFNZ to the spin-off, Entercom controls the city’s prominent news-talk station, its leading sports station and a powerful FM signal in WLNK along with the syndicated “Bob and Sheri” show.
It also concentrates Charlotte’s key professional sports broadcasts under one owner: WBT has the contract for the NFL Carolina Panthers and WFNZ carries the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.
WFNZ’s sale had not been expected, but may have been telegraphed in a regulatory filing in September. Beasley said it estimated that it would have a $1 million annual cost savings in Charlotte after the sale of WBT and WLNK, meaning that would need to come from somewhere else in the company’s remaining Charlotte stations.
“I’m hearing that Entercom regards WFNZ as one of the gems in the deal,” said Tom Taylor of RTK Media, a leading industry analyst.
“It makes the cluster more substantial and competitive,” he said, “and you’ve then got more male demos to pitch, along with hot WLNK and talk WBT.”
Without WFNZ, Entercom would have to compete with only two stations against the formidable cluster of stations owned by iHeart Media – which includes market leaders WEND-FM (“End” 106.5) and WKKT-FM (“Kat” 96.9) – and Beasley.
Under operations before the WFNZ spinoff, Beasley billed about $31 million annually of Charlotte’s $87.7 million radio revenues. WBT and WLNK billed about $17 million combined annually, according to regulatory filings.
Loss of value
Greater Media paid a top-of-the-market price of $100 million for WBT and WLNK in 2008, which came as the recession was beginning to ravage the Charlotte economy. Under the deal announced Tuesday, the stations were priced at less than a quarter of that even with WFNZ added to the deal.
Entercom will operate 128 stations in 28 cities nationwide, including clusters in Greenville, S.C. – where it owns the news-talk station and sports station – and Greensboro.
Greater Media admitted at the time of the 2008 purchase of the Charlotte stations that it paid a premium but that it wanted to move away from more stagnant markets in Detroit and Philadelphia into the then-booming Sun Belt.
WBT and WLNK were sold by Lincoln Financial, which was trying at the time to divest its broadcast holdings. In the latest deal, the stations return to the portfolio – Entercom bought the rest of the Lincoln Financial stations from Miami to San Diego in 2014.
WBT was the first licensed station in the South in 1922. It has had a variety of owners through the years, including CBS and Jefferson Standard Life Insurance Co., later Jefferson-Pilot. Its 50,000-watt signal is audible from Canada to Cuba.
Entercom is expected to begin operating WBT and WLNK in November and WFNZ by January as the transaction awaits regulatory approval. Entercom said it expects the transaction to close late fourth quarter or early in the first quarter of 2017.
