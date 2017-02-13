Charlotte’s Danielle Trotta leaves the racing beat at Fox

Danielle Trotta, who rose from an intern at WBTV (Channel 3) to prominence in TV motorsports coverage, announced Monday that she was leaving Fox Sports 1, her professional home for the last seven years.
“I’m thankful to Fox for the chance to pursue new opportunities and excited for what the future holds,” Trotta said in a statement.
“My departure comes at a time where I’m ready to grow and tackle new challenges ... this was the right time personally and professionally to follow where the next story leads.”
Trotta is engaged to Robby Benton, owner of RAB Racing.
Trotta had a variety of assignments with Fox, including NFL sideline coverage, “NASCAR Race Hub,” “NASCAR Raceday” and NASCAR Xfinity Series, motor sports specials, Supercross and MotoGP races.
In the fall of 2016, she was teamed with Kaitlyn Vincie on a weekly digital lifestyle series “Off Track” and in January was part of the team Fox sent to Houston for the Super Bowl.
A native of Westchester, N.Y., Trotta was part of three consecutive state championships in swimming and diving, and excelled as a springboard diver. Her father was a high school women’s basketball coach and encouraged her in all sports.
Trotta, whose parents transferred frequently for business, attended four colleges in Indiana, Vermont, Boston and Charlotte. She is a 2005 graduate of University of North Carolina-Charlotte with a degree in Mass Communications.
After graduation, she landed an editing and photography job at Channel 3 and moved up to weekend sports anchor in 2007 replacing Kricket Morton, who had left for California. She hosted “Sports Saturday Night” and was paired with Delano Little on Sunday night’s “The Point After with D&D.”
In 2010, she moved to Speed Channel, now Fox Sports 1, and began learning the nuts and bolts of racing in depth. She joined “Race Hub” as a reporter and moved up to co-host two years later.
“I would say it took me two years to have a handle on the sport and the personal relationships and a personal rapport,” she said in a 2015 interview with the Observer. “It takes a while to earn people’s respect. Here I was the new girl coming in. I had covered NASCAR for five years at WBTV, but not at the intricate level I was doing it at Speed.”
Mark Washburn: 704-358-5007, @WashburnChObs
Comments