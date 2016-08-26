The secret life of Mayberry’s Thelma Lou

2:27 Thelma Lou turns 90 Pause

0:51 Running red lights in Fayetteville

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

3:21 Amos' Southend: The final show

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

1:45 Karen Simon talks about the effects of solitary confinement

0:33 Woman burned, two dogs dead in house fire

3:22 Braxton Winston to commissioners: 'Protect us. Speak for us.'

0:55 Romare Bearden Park time lapse