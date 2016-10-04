Live video: Watch Michelle Obama speaking in Charlotte

Watch Live: First Lady Michelle Obama Campaign Rally for Hillary Clinton at the Charlotte Convention Center.
First Lady Michelle Obama will appear at noon Tuesday for a rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Charlotte Convention Center.
Doors open at 9:30 a.m., and people can still register to attend on the campaign website. Motorists can also expect traffic delays around the Convention Center area near the arrival time.
According to Clinton’s campaign, Obama will “lay out what is at stake in November, especially for young people” and urge people to register to vote ahead of the Oct. 14 deadline.
The popular first lady also is stumping in Raleigh at 3 p.m. at Reynolds Coliseum, where the doors open at 12:30 p.m.
North Carolina is one of a handful of battleground states for Clinton and Republican candidate Donald Trump.
Obama also appeared for Clinton last week in Philadelphia.
