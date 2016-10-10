Live video: Watch Trump's running mate Mike Pence speak to Charlotte rally

Live streaming coverage of a Trump for President town hall event in Charlotte, featuring Governor Mike Pence. The event will take place at Centerstage@noda and will begin at 1 p.m.
October 10, 2016 11:55 AM
Live streaming coverage of a Trump for President town hall event in Charlotte, featuring Governor Mike Pence. The event will take place at Centerstage@noda and will begin at 1 p.m.
Live streaming coverage of a Trump for President town hall event in Charlotte, featuring Governor Mike Pence. The event will take place at Centerstage@noda and will begin at 1 p.m.
Comments