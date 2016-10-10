Huntersville police seek two armed robbery suspects

Huntersville police are seeking two suspects in the Oct. 5 armed robbery of a Circle K convenience store at 4504 Hylas Ln.
The first suspect is a black male, armed with a handgun, who wore black athletic pants, a blue hoodie and a white garment across his face. The second suspect is a black male wearing gray sweatpants, a black shirt and with a black garment around his face.
The robbery took place at 1:01 a.m. Oct. 5, 2016. The suspects stole a cash register tray containing an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled heading southeast toward Eastfield Road. Huntersville police are working with the Kannapolis Police Department on a similar robbery.
Anyone with information concerning this crime, or anyone requesting more information, should contact Sergeant Ryan Smith at 704-464-5400.
Bruce Henderson: 704-358-5051, @bhender
Comments