Buying a haunted house?

1:15 Bill Clinton in Charlotte Pause

1:09 Judge declares mistrial in Mike Wallace case

0:53 Kids use playground thanks to mulch donation

1:25 Pets rescued from Hurricane Matthew flooding wait to be reunited with owners

0:20 Water main break in South Charlotte

1:16 All Hallows Eve at Latta Plantation

2:32 Horse named Bob saved from North Carolina flooding

1:15 Dogs rescued from flood waters in Pinetops

2:37 Witness to Mike Wallace beating testifies in court