Donald Trump can’t afford to lose North Carolina

0:33 'No rhyme or reason' for spike in thefts from Carolinas gun stores Pause

2:50 Obama criticizes NC's Richard Burr for mimicking Trump rhetoric

0:48 Congressman John Lewis leads Charlotte voters to the polls

1:46 Obama assures 'there are no politics' in recovering from hurricane

1:16 Gifts for kids and help for adults

2:37 Jesse Cureton introduces community coalition effort

1:29 PGA Championship preview

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:50 Trump enters the Cabarrus Events Center