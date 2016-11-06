Man charged in Gaston apartment shooting

A man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after a shooting at a Gastonia apartment complex Saturday afternoon.
Pontus Adams, 30, was charged after police say he shot three people at Quail Woods Apartments near Robinwood Road in Gastonia, then drove away in a black Dodge Charger. After crashing the car, Adams was arrested, according to WBTV. Adams apparently lived at the complex.
Two victims, including a 3-year-old boy, were hospitalized with serious injuries. A third was treated at the scene and released.
Neighbors said one of the victims was Juan Gonzalez, a maintenance worker at the complex. Witnesses to the shooting said Adams used two guns in the shooting, a rifle and a handgun.
“I opened my door and I seen the shooter walking by with a rifle. He looked right at me,” one resident, Allan Springs, told WBTV. Another, Christopher Stonger, said he was eating lunch when a bullet went through his wall, spraying debris.
According to reports, this is the second time shots were fired at the apartment complex. One person was seriously injured in a shooting in June.
