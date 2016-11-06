Early morning fire destroys house in Gastonia

A fire early Sunday caused an estimated $90,000 in damage to a home in Gastonia, according to fire reports.
The fire was reported at 4:56 a.m. Sunday at 702 S. Chester St. in Gastonia. When firefighters arrived, the two-story home had flames coming from the roof and heavy smoke from the windows. The house was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.
Gastonia firefighters extinguished the fire in about 45 minutes, but the home was reported to be a total loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
