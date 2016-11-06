Latest News

November 6, 2016 10:57 AM

Early morning fire destroys house in Gastonia

By Kathleen Purvis

kpurvis@charlotteobserver.com

A fire early Sunday caused an estimated $90,000 in damage to a home in Gastonia, according to fire reports.

The fire was reported at 4:56 a.m. Sunday at 702 S. Chester St. in Gastonia. When firefighters arrived, the two-story home had flames coming from the roof and heavy smoke from the windows. The house was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

Gastonia firefighters extinguished the fire in about 45 minutes, but the home was reported to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis

Related content

Latest News

Comments

Videos

Obama: You can't tell the difference between Saturday Night Live and what's actually happening on the news

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos