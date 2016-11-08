Election day volunteer Mattie Marshall is excited

Here's Elyse Kopecky and Shalane Flanagan, co-authors of "Run Fast, Eat Slow," during their book tour stop in Charlotte on Tuesday. Kopecky (a trained chef and Providence Day school alumna) had just arrived after a long flight from Oregon; Flanagan (a four-time Olympian and America's top female marathoner) had just finished running the 5K cross-country course at McAlpine Creek Park with a big crowd of supporters. Wish we had gotten video of the reactions pre-run, when Flanagan announced they were going to do an "easy" 8-minute pace...!