Gallery: Election day across the nation

TOPSHOT - Traditional Russian wooden nesting dolls, Matryoshka dolls, depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin, US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump are seen on sale at a gift shop in central Moscow on November 8, 2016. A nervous world turned its gaze to America's 200 million-strong electorate November 8, 2016 as it chooses whether to send the first female president or a populist property tycoon to the White House. / AFP PHOTO / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEVKIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
AFP/Getty Images
Hillary Clinton supporter Kim Danko, left, wears a Hillary mask as Taryn Akiyama,right, snaps her photo at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
AP
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 08: Counterterrorism police patrol near Trump Tower on Election Day on November 8, 2016 in New York City. Throughout the country, millions of Americans are casting their votes today for either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump to become the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Spencer Platt
Getty Images
OAKMONT, PA - NOVEMBER 8: Hillary Clinton cookies are prepared before sale at the Oakmont Bakery on November 8, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Trump leads the cookie-purchase tally with 63% of the purchases, with a total of 2609 Trump cookies and 1512 Hillary cookies sold as of election day as Americans go to the polls to decide on their next president. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
Jeff Swensen
Getty Images
Volunteer Gay Browne peeks through her signs supporting Donald Trump outside a polling place for Precinct 109 at University Blvd and Floral Avenue in Jacksonville, Fla, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. (Bob Mack/The Florida Times-Union via AP)
Bob Mack
AP
PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 08: Hillary Clinton supporter Jorge Mendez of Glendale, Arizona wears a dress and Hillary Clinton mask while holding a makeshift doll of Donald Trump after voting on November 8, 2016 in Phoenix, United States. Americans across the nation are picking their choice for the next president of the United States. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
Ralph Freso
Getty Images
STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 8: Ed Cottril, 19, of Canonsburg, PA, a freshman, stands outside the polling location on Penn State University's campus hoping to convince fellow students to vote for Donald Trump in the presidential election on November 8, 2016 in State College, Pennsylvania. Students were experiencing waits of up to 45 minutes to an hour during peak times.(Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
Jeff Swensen
Getty Images
CHAPPAQUA, NY - NOVEMBER 08: Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets supporters after voting at Douglas Grafflin Elementary School on November 8, 2016 in Chappaqua, New York. Hillary Clinton cast her ballot in the presidential election as the rest of America goes to the polls to decide between her and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan
Getty Images
Republician presidential nominee Donald Trump waves as he arrives at a polling station in New York where Trump was to cast his ballot, November 8, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn BeckROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
ROBYN BECK
AFP/Getty Images
Surrounded by a crowd of people, Democratic Nominee for President of the United States former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and her husband former President Bill Clinton, finish casting their votes on election day morning at Douglas Grafflin Elementary School in Chappaqua, New York on November 8, 2016. MUST CREDIT: Photo by Melina Mara-The Washington Post
Melina Mara
The Washington Post
TOPSHOT - Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump(2nd R) and his wife Melania fill out their ballots at a polling station in a school during the 2016 presidential elections on November 8, 2016 in New York. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGANMANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
MANDEL NGAN
AFP/Getty Images
Democratic Nominee for President of the United States former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and her husband former President Bill Clinton, walk toward well wishers after finishing casting their votes on election day morning at Douglas Grafflin Elementary School in Chappaqua, New York on November 8, 2016. MUST CREDIT: Photo by Melina Mara-The Washington Post
Melina Mara
The Washington Post
People in patriotic top hats take photographs next to cardboard figures depicting Donald Trump the Republican, left, and Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential candidates, during the Election Night Party at the US Embassy in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. (Balazs Mohai/MTI via AP)
Balazs Mohai
AP
An image of Hillary Clinton is seen along Ninth Avenue on Tuesday in New York. MUST CREDIT: Matt McClain, The Washington Post.
THE WASHINGTON POST
The Washington Post
A young visitor takes a photo of a giant cutout of Republican candidate for president Donald Trump in front of the Trump House owned by Lisa Rossi in Youngstown, Pa, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar
AP
ALEXANDRIA, VA - NOVEMBER 08: Voters wait in-line for casting their ballots outside a polling place on Election Day November 8, 2016 in Alexandria, Virginia. Americans across the nation are picking their choice for the next president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong
Getty Images
Donald Trump, 2016 Republican presidential candidate, arrives with wife Melania Trump to vote at Manhattan's Public School 59, just blocks from Trump Tower, on Nov. 8, 2016. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Daniel Acker.
Daniel Acker
Bloomberg
TOPSHOT - Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton(C)and her husband Bill greet supporters after casting her vote in Chappaqua, New York on November 8, 2016. After an exhausting, wild, bitter, and sometimes sordid campaign, Americans finally began voting Tuesday for a new president: either the billionaire populist Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, seeking to become the first woman to win the White House. / AFP PHOTO / EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZEDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images
EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ
AFP/Getty Images
INDEPENDENCE, MO - NOVEMBER 08: Voters look at sample ballots as they wait in line at a polling location on November 8, 2016 at the Midwest Genealogy Center Library in Independence, Missouri, United States. Citizens of the United States will choose between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as they pick their choice for the next president of the United States. (Photo by Whitney Curtis/Getty Images)
Whitney Curtis
Getty Images
INDEPENDENCE, MO - NOVEMBER 08: Chris Isariotis reads a sample ballot while waiting in line for a polling location to open on November 8, 2016 at the Midwest Genealogy Center Library in Independence, Missouri, United States. Citizens of the United States will choose between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as they pick their choice for the next president of the United States. (Photo by Whitney Curtis/Getty Images)
Whitney Curtis
Getty Images
INDEPENDENCE, MO - NOVEMBER 08: Sample ballots are collected as voters wait for polls to open on November 8, 2016 at the Midwest Genealogy Center Library in Independence, Missouri, United States. Citizens of the United States will choose between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as they pick their choice for the next president of the United States. (Photo by Whitney Curtis/Getty Images)
Whitney Curtis
Getty Images
ALEXANDRIA, VA - NOVEMBER 08: Voters wait in-line for casting their ballots outside a polling place on Election Day November 8, 2016 in Alexandria, Virginia. Americans across the nation are picking their choice for the next president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 08: The sun rises near the Capitol Building on November 8, 2016 in Washington, DC. Americans today will choose between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as they go to the polls to vote for the next president of the United States. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
Zach Gibson
Getty Images
OAKMONT, PA - NOVEMBER 8: Voters enter the polls to vote in the presidential election on November 8, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Americans across the nation make their choice for the next president of the United States today. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
Jeff Swensen
Getty Images
NEW ALEXANDRIA, PA - NOVEMBER 8: Voters enter the Simpson Voting House, established in 1891, to vote in the presidential election on November 8, 2016 in New Alexandria, Pennsylvania. Americans across the nation make their choice for the next president of the United States today. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
Jeff Swensen
Getty Images
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 08: After waiting in line for 1.5 hours, Blake Ashe holds her daughter, Julia, 3, as she casts her ballot on election day November 8, 2016 at Grady High School in Atlanta, Georgia. After a contentious campaign season, Americans go to the polls today to choose the next president of the United States. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)
Jessica McGowan
Getty Images
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 08: Merrick, 4, (front) and Savannah Little, 5, entertain themselves with electronic devices while waiting in line with their parents on election day November 8, 2016 at Grady High School in Atlanta, Georgia. After a contentious campaign season, Americans go to the polls today to choose the next president of the United States. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)
Jessica McGowan
Getty Images
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 08: After waiting in line for 1.5 hours, Olando Narcisse casts his ballot on election day November 8, 2016 at Grady High School in Atlanta, Georgia. After a contentious campaign season, Americans go to the polls today to choose the next president of the United States. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)
Jessica McGowan
Getty Images
PROVO, UT - NOVEMBER 08: A man signs into vote at Wasatch Elementary school in the presidential election on November 8, 2016 in Provo, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
George Frey
Getty Images
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 08: Wakulla County Supervisor of Elections Buddy Wells, center, greets voters at the County Polling House on November 8, 2016 in Crawfordville, Florida, United States. Wells said that 50% of the 1400 voters registered to vote at the County Polling House had voted prior to today. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)
Mark Wallheiser
Getty Images
BUTLER TWP, OH - NOVEMBER 08: Road signs hang on the wall as a person walks out after casting his ballot at the Butler Township Garage during Ohio's General Election on November 8, 2016 in Butler Township, Columbiana County, Ohio. This year, roughly 200 million Americans have registered to vote in this years general election between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. (Photo by Ty Wright/Getty Images)
Ty Wright
Getty Images
PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 08: Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) gives a thumbs up to supporters after casting his vote at the Mountain View Christian Church polling place on November 8, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. Throughout the country, millions of Americans are casting their votes today for either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump to become the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
Ralph Freso
Getty Images
PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 08: Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), center, and his wife Cindy (R) greet supporters after casting their vote at the Mountain View Christian Church polling place on November 8, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. Throughout the country, millions of Americans are casting their votes today for either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump to become the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
Ralph Freso
Getty Images
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 08: Election judge Ed Wingfield of Denver, Colorado accepts ballots outside the Denver Elections Division offices on November 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. After a contentious campaign season, Americans go to the polls today to choose the next president of the United States. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)
Marc Piscotty
Getty Images
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 08: Tasha Shayne, 30, of Denver, Colorado takes a selfie in front of a Denver Votes election banner after casting her ballot at the Denver Elections Division offices on November 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. After a contentious campaign season, Americans go to the polls today to choose the next president of the United States. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)
Marc Piscotty
Getty Images
PROVO, UT - NOVEMBER 08: With a large American flag on the wall, people cast their ballot in the presidential election at Freedom Academy elementary school on November 8, 2016 in Provo, Utah. Americans across the nation are picking their choice for the next president of the United States. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
George Frey
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, VA - NOVEMBER 08: An unidentified toddler watches his mother fill out a paper ballot in a polling place on Election Day November 8, 2016 in Arlington, Virginia. Americans across the nation pick their choice for the next president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 08: People vote at the Los Angeles Lifeguard station at Venice Beach on November 8, 2016 in Los Angeles, United States. In addition to choosing between Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Hillary Clinton for President of the United States, Californians are deciding on 17 ballot propositions. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
David McNew
Getty Images
David McNew
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 08: A man walks past voting signs at Eastern Market on November 8, 2016 in Washington, D.C., United States. Americans across the nation are picking their choice for the next president of the United States. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
Zach Gibson
Getty Images
CEDARBURG, WI - NOVEMBER 8: Voters go to the polls to cast their vote in the presidential election between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump at the Cedarburg Community Center, November, 8, 2016 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Americans across the nation are picking their choice for the next president of the United States. (Photo by Darren Hauck/Getty Images)
Darren Hauck
Getty Images
BROCK, TX - NOVEMBER 08: Cows graze in Parker County on November 8, 2016 in Brock, Texas. After a contentious campaign season, Americans go to the polls today to choose the next president of the United States. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
Ron Jenkins
Getty Images
PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 08: A sign in support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hangs on a farming tractor near a polling station on November 8, 2016 in Cave Creek, Arizona. Throughout the country, millions of Americans are casting their votes today for either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump to become the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
Ralph Freso
Getty Images
NASHUA, NH - NOVEMBER 8: New Hampshire citizens cast their vote at Amherst Street Elementary School on November 8, 2016, in Nashua, New Hampshire. Americans today will choose between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as they go to the polls to vote for the next president of the United States. (Photo by Kayana Szymczak/Getty Images)
Kayana Szymczak
Getty Images
NASHUA, NH - NOVEMBER 8: A New Hampshire man casts his vote at Amherst Street Elementary School on November 8, 2016, in Nashua, New Hampshire. Americans today will choose between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as they go to the polls to vote for the next president of the United States. (Photo by Kayana Szymczak/Getty Images)
Kayana Szymczak
Getty Images
PENACOOK, NH - NOVEMBER 8: New Hampshire citizens cast their vote at the Immaculate Conception Church on November 8, 2016, in Penacook, New Hampshire. Americans today will choose between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as they go to the polls to vote for the next president of the United States. (Photo by Kayana Szymczak/Getty Images)
Kayana Szymczak
Getty Images
PENACOOK, NH - NOVEMBER 8: Bev Heath, 82, receives a sticker after casting her vote at the Immaculate Conception Church on November 8, 2016, in Penacook, New Hampshire. Americans today will choose between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as they go to the polls to vote for the next president of the United States. (Photo by Kayana Szymczak/Getty Images)
Kayana Szymczak
Getty Images
PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 08: A Maricopa County Elections Department sign directs voters to a polling station on November 8, 2016 in Cave Creek, Arizona. Throughout the country, millions of Americans are casting their votes today for either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump to become the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
Ralph Freso
Getty Images
HOMEWORTH, OH - NOVEMBER 08: A voter at the Homeworth Fire Depacasts her ballot on an open table in at the Homeworth Fire Department on November 8, 2016 in Homeworth, Ohio. This year, roughly 200 million Americans have registered to vote in this years general election. (Photo by Ty Wright/Getty Images)
Ty Wright
Getty Images
SALEM, OH - NOVEMBER 08: Voter cast their ballots at the Donnell Ford car dealership on November 8, 2016 in Salem, Ohio. This year, roughly 200 million Americans have registered to vote in this years general election. (Photo by Ty Wright/Getty Images)
Ty Wright
Getty Images
ALLIANCE, OH - NOVEMBER 08: A voter registers to vote at the Mile Branch Grange on November 8, 2016 in Alliance, Ohio. This year, roughly 200 million Americans have registered to vote in this years general election. (Photo by Ty Wright/Getty Images)
Ty Wright
Getty Images
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - NOVEMBER 08: Candace Gee (left) and her son, Dorian Moore, 16, wait to cast their vote at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds polling location on November 8, 2016 in Lawrenceville, Georgia. After a contentious campaign season, Americans go to the polls today to choose the next president of the United States. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)
Jessica McGowan
Getty Images
STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 8: Penn State students stand in line inside the Student Union, called The Hub, waiting to cast their ballots in the presidential election on November 8, 2016 in State College, Pennsylvania. Students were experiencing waits of up to 45 minutes to an hour during peak times.(Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
Jeff Swensen
Getty Images
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 08: A poll worker gives a voter a Las Vegas Strip-themed "I Voted" sticker after taking back her voter activation card at a polling station at Cheyenne High School on Election Day on November 8, 2016 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Americans across the nation are picking their choice for the next president of the United States. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller
Getty Images
OLATHE, KS - NOVEMBER 08: Khadra Guled casts her ballot as Mushtaq, her friend's one-year-old daughter, plays outside the voting booth on November 8, 2016 in Olathe, Kansas. After a contentious campaign season, Americans go to the polls today to choose the next president of the United States. (Photo by Whitney Curtis/Getty Images)
Whitney Curtis
Getty Images
STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 8: Voters cast their ballots in a polling location inside Mike's TV and Appliance November 8, 2016 in State College, Pennsylvania in the center of the state. Americans across the nation are picking their choice for the next president of the United States. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
Jeff Swensen
Getty Images
Voters cast their ballots in the presidential election at the East Midwood Jewish Center polling station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on November 8, 2016. Polling stations opened Tuesday as the first ballots were cast in the long-awaited election pitting Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISSANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
ANGELA WEISS
AFP/Getty Images
A voter(L)speaks to an election workers after casting his ballot in the presidential election at the East Midwood Jewish Center polling station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on November 8, 2016. Polling stations opened Tuesday as the first ballots were cast in the long-awaited election pitting Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISSANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
ANGELA WEISS
AFP/Getty Images
A voter enters the East Midwood Jewish Center polling station to cast a ballot in the presidential election in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on November 8, 2016. Polling stations opened Tuesday as the first ballots were cast in the long-awaited election pitting Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISSANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
ANGELA WEISS
AFP/Getty Images
A voter leaves the East Midwood Jewish Center polling station after casting his ballot in the presidential election in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on November 8, 2016. Polling stations opened Tuesday as the first ballots were cast in the long-awaited election pitting Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISSANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
ANGELA WEISS
AFP/Getty Images
A voter with a dog waits with others in line to enter a polling station to vote for the next US president in the general election, at a school gymnasium in New York, November 8, 2016. Polling stations opened Tuesday as the first ballots were cast in the long-awaited election pitting Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn BeckROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
ROBYN BECK
AFP/Getty Images
New Yorkers wait in line to vote for the next US president in the general election, at a school gymnasium in New York, November 8, 2016. Polling stations opened Tuesday as the first ballots were cast in the long-awaited election pitting Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn BeckROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
ROBYN BECK
AFP/Getty Images
Residents of Mecklenburg County wait in line to cast their ballot in the US presidential election at precinct #109 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Polling stations opened Tuesday as the first ballots were cast in the long-awaited election pitting Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / Logan CYRUSLOGAN CYRUS/AFP/Getty Images
LOGAN CYRUS
AFP/Getty Images
TOPSHOT - People wait in line to vote at a poll station in Arlington, Virginia on November 8, 2016. With an anxious world watching, Americans began voting Tuesday on whether to send the first female president or a volatile populist tycoon to the White House. The kickoff marks the end to a campaign like no other -- exhausting, often bitter -- as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump presented radically different visions of how to lead the world's greatest power. / AFP PHOTO / Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDSANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
AFP/Getty Images
People wait at a poll station where Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is expected to vote in Chappaqua on November 08, 2016. With an anxious world watching, Americans began voting Tuesday on whether to send the first female president or a volatile populist tycoon to the White House. The kickoff marks the end to a campaign like no other -- exhausting, often bitter -- as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump presented radically different visions of how to lead the world's greatest power. / AFP PHOTO / EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZEDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images
EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ
AFP/Getty Images
A dog walks by people voting at the Brooklyn Museum polling station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on November 8, 2016. With an anxious world watching, Americans began voting Tuesday on whether to send the first female president or a volatile populist tycoon to the White House. The kickoff marks the end to a campaign like no other -- exhausting, often bitter -- as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump presented radically different visions of how to lead the world's greatest power. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISSANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
ANGELA WEISS
AFP/Getty Images
OAKMONT, PA - NOVEMBER 8: Voters enter the polls to vote in the presidential election on November 8, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Americans across the nation make their choice for the next president of the United States today. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
Jeff Swensen
Getty Images
NEW ALEXANDRIA, PA - NOVEMBER 8: Voters enter the Simpson Voting House, established in 1891, to vote in the presidential election on November 8, 2016 in New Alexandria, Pennsylvania. Americans across the nation make their choice for the next president of the United States today. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
Jeff Swensen
Getty Images
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 08: After waiting in line for 1.5 hours, Blake Ashe holds her daughter, Julia, 3, as she casts her ballot on election day November 8, 2016 at Grady High School in Atlanta, Georgia. After a contentious campaign season, Americans go to the polls today to choose the next president of the United States. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)
Jessica McGowan
Getty Images
A "representative" in a mock election of US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump pretends to weep November 08, 2016 following the outcome of a street popularity ballot in Kenya's lakeside town of Kisumu, in which Democratic Candidate Hillary Clinton emerged the winner. Sentiment at the lakeside town and the country at large appeared to remain strong in favour of US' Democratic party, whose outgoing President, Barack Obama is considered a son given his father's Kenyan heritage, more so at Kogelo, about 60 kilomtres from Kisumu, the birthplace of his father, Obama Snr. / AFP PHOTO / TONY KARUMBATONY KARUMBA/AFP/Getty Images
TONY KARUMBA
AFP/Getty Images
An election worker cuts out voting stickers inside the Prairie Township Fire Station polling location in Holmesville, Ohio, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Americans streamed to the polls under clear skies in much of the country Tuesday to bring the presidential election between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump to a close -- and to signal whether they want to preserve the U.S. political establishment or blow it up. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg
Luke Sharrett
Bloomberg
Voters cast their ballots at the Hua Zang Si Buddhist temple polling location in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Americans streamed to the polls under clear skies in much of the country Tuesday to bring the presidential election between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump to a close -- and to signal whether they want to preserve the U.S. political establishment or blow it up. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
David Paul Morris
Bloomberg
An election official holds "I Voted" stickers at the 53rd Street Library poll site in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Democrat Hillary Clinton, the first female nominee of a major party in U.S. history, held a narrow lead over her rival, Republican real estate magnate and reality television star Donald Trump, in most pre-election polls. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg
Andrew Harrer
Bloomberg
Eric Trump, son of of Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump, looks at Lara Yunasska's, wife of Eric Trump, voting booth at the 53rd Street Library in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Democrat Hillary Clinton, the first female nominee of a major party in U.S. history, held a narrow lead over her rival, Republican real estate magnate and reality television star Donald Trump, in most pre-election polls. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg
Andrew Harrer
Bloomberg
A voter inserts her ballot into a voting machine at the San Francisco Columbarium polling location in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Americans streamed to the polls under clear skies in much of the country Tuesday to bring the presidential election between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump to a close -- and to signal whether they want to preserve the U.S. political establishment or blow it up. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
David Paul Morris
Bloomberg
Voting stickers are arranged on a table inside the Prairie Township Fire Station polling location in Holmesville, Ohio, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Americans streamed to the polls under clear skies in much of the country Tuesday to bring the presidential election between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump to a close -- and to signal whether they want to preserve the U.S. political establishment or blow it up. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg
Luke Sharrett
Bloomberg
A voter casts his ballot inside the Prairie Township Fire Station polling location in Holmesville, Ohio, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Americans streamed to the polls under clear skies in much of the country Tuesday to bring the presidential election between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump to a close -- and to signal whether they want to preserve the U.S. political establishment or blow it up. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg
Luke Sharrett
Bloomberg
American flags are displayed at the Javits Center ahead of election night event with Hillary Clinton, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Americans streamed to the polls under clear skies in much of the country Tuesday to bring the presidential election between Clinton and Donald Trump to a close -- and to signal whether they want to preserve the U.S. political establishment or blow it up. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg
John Taggart
Bloomberg
Travis Lopes, dressed in a patriotic outfit, votes in the polling place of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
AP
A "representative" of US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (3-L) speaks during a mock ballot vote between US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Kenya's lakeside town of Kisumu on November 08, 2016, in which Clinton emerged the winner. Sentiment at the lakeside town and the country at large appeared to remain strong in favour of US' Democratic party, whose outgoing President, Barack Obama is considered a son given his father's Kenyan heritage, more so at Kogelo, about 60 kilomtres from Kisumu, the birthplace of his father, Obama Snr. / AFP PHOTO / TONY KARUMBATONY KARUMBA/AFP/Getty Images
TONY KARUMBA
AFP/Getty Images
People cast their vote into cardboard box urns during a mock ballot vote between US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Kenya's lakeside town of Kisumu on November 08, 2016, in which Clinton emerged the winner. Sentiment at the lakeside town and the country at large appeared to remain strong in favour of US' Democratic party, whose outgoing President, Barack Obama is considered a son given his father's Kenyan heritage, more so at Kogelo, about 60 kilomtres from Kisumu, the birthplace of his father, Obama Snr. / AFP PHOTO / TONY KARUMBATONY KARUMBA/AFP/Getty Images
TONY KARUMBA
AFP/Getty Images
A worker sreams a US flag at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York on November 8, 2016 where Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's election night event is held. Eager voters crowded into polling stations to choose a new US president Tuesday after a wild and bitter contest between the billionaire populist Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, the Democrat seeking to become the first woman to win the White House. / AFP PHOTO / Angela WEISSANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
ANGELA WEISS
AFP/Getty Images
A supporter of Democrat candidate, wearing a hat with colours of the US national flag, poses for a picture during the US Election Night Celebrations in Switzerland in Geneva, on November 8, 2016. America's future hung in the balance on November 8, 2016 as millions of eager voters cast ballots to elect Democrat Hillary Clinton as their first woman president, or hand power to the billionaire populist Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINIFABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images
FABRICE COFFRINI
AFP/Getty Images
People vote on the US presidential election at Santa Monica City Hall on November 8, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. America's future hung in the balance Tuesday as millions of eager voters cast ballots to elect Democrat Hillary Clinton as their first woman president, or hand power to the billionaire populist Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. BROWNFREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
FREDERIC J. BROWN
AFP/Getty Images
Voters cast ballots at the Swedish American Museum in the 2016 presidential elections in Chicago, Illinois on November 8, 2016. Polling stations opened Tuesday as the first ballots were cast in the long-awaited election pitting Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / Tasos KatopodisTASOS KATOPODIS/AFP/Getty Images
TASOS KATOPODIS
AFP/Getty Images
Voters cast ballots at Su Nueva Lavaderia Laundromat in the 2016 presidential elections in Chicago, Illinois on November 8, 2016. Polling stations opened Tuesday as the first ballots were cast in the long-awaited election pitting Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / Tasos KatopodisTASOS KATOPODIS/AFP/Getty Images
TASOS KATOPODIS
AFP/Getty Images
A horse and buggy pass a campaign sign for Donald Trump, 2016 Republican presidential nominee, and Mike Pence, 2016 Republican vice presidential nominee, near a polling place in Charm, Ohio, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Americans streamed to the polls under clear skies in much of the country Tuesday to bring the presidential election between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump to a close -- and to signal whether they want to preserve the U.S. political establishment or blow it up. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg
Luke Sharrett
Bloomberg