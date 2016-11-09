Thousands join anti-Trump protests around country

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything' Pause

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

0:16 Bob Dylan wins 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

2:02 One Charlotte

2:37 Jesse Cureton introduces community coalition effort