UNC Charlotte students protest election of Donald Trump

Goldie Stribling's husband's death in 2013 inspired her to encourage other Southminster veterans and spouses of deceased veterans to share personal stories from World War II and other wars. About 20 percent of the community’s 377 residents are veterans.
President of the United States of America, Barack Obama, spoke at PNC Pavilion on Friday, Nov. 4 in Charlotte. President Obama spoke highly of Hillary Clinton and scathingly of Donald Trump. More than anything, the POTUS encouraged voters to get to the poll saying that "what's at stake right now is the character of the country."