UNC Charlotte students protest election of Donald Trump

UNC Charlotte student group Customer 49 leads a protest against President-Elect Donald Trump on campus. DAVID T. FOSTER III/THE CHARLOTTE OBSERVER

Charlotte Vets: Goldie Stribling

Goldie Stribling's husband's death in 2013 inspired her to encourage other Southminster veterans and spouses of deceased veterans to share personal stories from World War II and other wars. About 20 percent of the community’s 377 residents are veterans.

Scott Stone and Bill Brawley

After successfully re-claiming their House seats, two N.C. Republicans address a crowd of about 100 at the Mecklenburg County Republican Party's election-night gathering at SMS Catering in Charlotte.

