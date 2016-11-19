Woman accidentally shot in head outside gun show in Raleigh

A woman was shot in the head Saturday morning outside a gun show at the N.C. State Fairgrounds, according to the Wake County Sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office received a call at about 10:15 a.m., spokesman John Jones said in a news release.
The victim was identified as Alyssa Lewis Glosson, 29, of Cameron. She, her husband, William Daniel Glosson, and Lasonya Judd had been to the gun show, Jones said.
William Glosson handed his gun and one of two handguns he had purchased to Judd so she could compare the weapons. As they were leaving the parking lot, Judd accidentally caused the loaded weapon to fire, Jones said.
Alyssa Glosson was shot in the back of the head. She was talking at the scene and taken to WakeMed.
