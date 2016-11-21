Rep. Tricia Cotham

Tricia Cotham joins Democrats calling on Gov. Pat McCrory to concede.
jmorrill@charlotteobserver.com

Latest News

Charlotte Vets: Moe Ward

The bomber, nicknamed “Lucky Lady,” was at 30,000 feet near Munich when its nose took a direct hit from a German plane, opening a hole three feet in diameter and killing the bombardier seated in front of him.

Latest News

Charlotte Vets: Jim Wall

Ten thousand feet above northern Burma, Jim Wall’s flight leader made a fatal misread of the four U.S. B-25s flying 2,000 feet below them, despite Wall’s attempt to convince him otherwise.

Editor's Choice Videos